Clinton family highlights people of color in community library

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – One family in Clinton is showing its commitment to diversity. Family members are filling a homemade “Little Library” full of books featuring people of color.

“We really just wanted to do something nice for our street and our community and so that’s where it started,” said Hannah Wallace.

The Wallace family built a small communal library last summer right in front of their home on Andover Street. Their mission to bring books to their neighborhood while highlighting people of color.

“We just try to keep a lot of different stories in there, but particularly books by people of color. We try to buy from book stores owned by people of color.”

Recently, Wallace partnered with the non-profit “Little Free Diverse Libraries.” They sent ten books to the family.

“We definitely keep books stocked that we put in there from our family. Books that we’ve already read, and then our neighbors contribute as well. When we get new books, I will usually post them on Instagram, and so we’ve got friends from all over Clinton who will come and look and bring books.”

The variety of books is important because they get kids of all ages and backgrounds. The diversity is not only in her community, but also in her home. ZZ Wallace was adopted from Ethiopia and is blind. One of her favorite things to do with her family is to reed books together.

