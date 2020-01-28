Clinton Firefighters respond to fire at Tip n Toes Day Spa

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Fire Department is investigating a small fire that happened at the “Tip n Toes Day Spa” on U.S. 80.

According to firefighters, they responded to the fire just before 8:00 p.m. No one was inside the business at the time of the fire.

“We got on scene to a small fire confined to one desk station at the Tip n Toes Day Spa,” said Deputy Fire Chief John Alman. “No other businesses affected. Just some light smoke exposure, but other than that, nothing else.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.