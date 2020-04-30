Clinton High School announces changes to graduation ceremony plans

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton High School’s initial graduation plan has been changed for a more personal celebration.

The graduation was originally scheduled as a drive-thru ceremony, allowing students to receive their diplomas in front of CHS. The new plan will allow graduation seniors inside the school’s auditorium separated into groups of 20.

In order to keep social gatherings to a minimal number, CHS will hold 19 different ceremonies on four different days.

The first of the seven ceremonies scheduled for Saturday, May 16, will celebrate the CHS Class of 2020’s Top Ten. This will begin at 10:00 A.M. Following the Top Ten Ceremony, the first six groups of 20 will commence at the top of each hour, starting at 11:00 A.M. going until 5:00 P.M. The remaining 12 ceremonies will be divided over three days, from Monday, May 18 through Wednesday, May 20, with four ceremonies occurring per day. The first of the four ceremonies will start at 4:30 P.M. and will also begin at the top of each hour. Clinton High School

CHS Principal Brett Robinson said all CDC guidelines will be followed. “Individuals are encouraged to wear masks and/or gloves if they feel it necessary to protect themselves,” he said. “Our custodial company, PCS, will be on-site to disinfect the auditorium and waiting area between every ceremony over the four days.”

According to Clinton High School, each ceremony will be videoed by a professional production company that will combine all four days into one video to be aired on CPSD’s YouTube channel on the originally scheduled date and time of graduation, May 22 at 7:30 P.M.

“We are saddened that the class of 2020 has lost so much of the normal recognition given to graduating seniors,” said Clinton Public School District Superintendent Dr. Tim Martin. “We have worked very hard to try and recognize them in conducting the graduation ceremony in this manner. We want to honor this class with as much respect as we would any other for their hard work and achievements as they graduate,” Dr. Martin said. “We appreciate the support we have received from parents and students in this process.”