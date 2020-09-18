Clinton High School granted international Phi Theta Kappa charter

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Clinton Public School District announced Clinton High School was granted a charter from the international academic honor society Phi Theta Kappa. It’s the first high school in the continental United States to be granted a charter.

“The work being done at Clinton High School and throughout the Clinton Public School District has always been on the cutting edge,” Principal Brett Robinson said. “We are proud to continue leading the way in education, not only in the state of Mississippi but nationally.”

Students must meet certain academic requirements in order to be granted membership into Clinton High School’s Beta Psi Upsilon chapter of Phi Theta Kappa. They must earn a minimum of 12 college hours and maintain at least a 3.5 GPA in those hours.

Students can also qualify by completing a set amount of seat time and certifications in one of the many Career and Technical Education programs available at CHS.

Student induction into Phi Theta Kappa will begin the spring of 2021.

For more information, visit www.clintonpublicschools.com.

LATEST STORIES: