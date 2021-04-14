Clinton High School reimagines graduation for Class of 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Students in Mississippi are entering the final stretch of a school year unlike any other, and local seniors are looking ahead to some big events, hoping they are a bit more normal this year.

Graduation 2020 was reimagined for thousands of seniors across the country. At Clinton High School, the ceremony was split across several days.

Brett Robinson, the principal of Clinton High School, said, “We did graduation here in our auditorium, and we broke students up into small groups and rolled through those small groups. But my whole thing to the parents was, we’re going to walk your kid across the stage, we’re going to make a big deal about this.”

One year later, administrators said they’re excited to give this year’s graduating something slightly more normal.

Robinson said his main goal is just to have students graduate this year. The students will be sitting on the field while their family is socially distanced in the stands.

“We’ve got 375 seniors. We are giving each of those students 10 tickets, 10 per graduate, and tell folks to wear a mask and that kind of stuff. We’re going to use both sides of our stadium, so there’s going to be plenty of room for folks to spread out.”

Robinson said prom has also been redefined. While the traditional dance is out, the school is hosting a banquet instead.

“We’ve encouraged them, ‘Hey, guys, dress up like it’s prom.’ We’re doing this nice sit down formal dinner. We’re kind of putting a program together for the kids, and so we’re just trying to put together a special night since this group of seniors has missed both proms.”

Robinson said each decision made has been for the safety of the students, hoping they can make some new memories in the process.