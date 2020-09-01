Clinton High’s Attaché show choir directors step down

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Clinton Public School District, the directors of Clinton High’s Attaché show choir have stepped down.
The district’s personnel agenda from its August 11 board meeting lists David Fehr and Mary Fehr under “Separation of Employment.” Their separation was effective May 22, 2020.
There’s no word on why the Fehrs stepped down.
