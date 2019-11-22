Clinton High’s Attaché show choir prepares for Fall Revue

Clinton High School's Attaché show choir is preparing for its 2019 Fall Revue.

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton High School’s Attaché show choir is preparing for its 2019 Fall Revue.

The performances will be at the Clinton High Auditorium December 11 through 14. The shows will start at 7:30 p.m.

This season’s Fall Revue will feature ’50s classics like “Dream Lover” to Broadway’s “Seasons of Love” from Rent to all-time Attaché favorites “Free Bird” and “I Drove All Night.”

Tickets for the Fall Revue range between $9 and $10. Tickets can be purchased at the Clinton High Auditorium from 9:00 a.m. to noon Saturday, November 23, or Monday through Friday December 2 through 6, and December 9 through 13, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For more information about Fall Revue tickets and other Attaché details, go to attache.org