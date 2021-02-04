Clinton Industrial Park Drive railroad crossing to close for maintenance

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Kansas City Southern Railway Company is closing the railroad crossing on Industrial Drive. Closings will begin on Saturday, February 6, at 5:00 a.m. The crossing will reopen on Sunday, February 7, by 5:00 p.m.

According to Clinton leaders, detours will be visibly posted and easily accessible during the closure. The detour coming from the south will direct drivers from S. Frontage Road to St. Thomas Road to Northside Drive.

Drivers from the north will be directed from Northside Drive to St. Thomas Road to Frontage Road.

All businesses on Industrial Park Drive will be able to be accessed utilizing the detours above.