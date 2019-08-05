Clinton law enforcement to hold active shooter exercise August 5

CLINTON, Miss.(WJTV) – Starting at 8 a.m., the Clinton Police Department, Clinton Fire Department and Clinton Public School District will hold an active shooter exercise August 5.

The event will take place at a school along Arrow Drive.

Mark Jones with the City of Clinton explained the exercise is ini response to the new state law requiring a yearly active shooter drill.

City leaders wanted to warn local residents about the drill along Arrow Drive to ensure the activity is fictional and not an actual threat.

Additionally, other locations across the city will be used as part of the exercise, including an Incident Command Post, Joint Information Center, and a Family Reunification Center.