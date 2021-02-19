Clinton leaders extend water bill payment due date

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – City of Clinton leaders have extended the water bill payment due date until February 24.

Officials said customers can pay anytime online at www.ClintonMS.org/waterbilling. Customers will need the account number and user ID from their bill. Call 601-202-4382 to pay your bill through our automated water bill payment system.

Leaders are asked neighbors to take the weekend to move limbs to the curve so crews can remove limbs in earnest beginning Monday, February 22. They said the cleanup could take several weeks.

Once garbage collection resumes, Waste Management’s priority will be getting the garbage on the first collection day of the week. There will be a lot of garbage. Waste Management will then will start on the limb pile the second collection day as space allows in trucks. It will take time, so be patient.

The City will operate its limb truck with a dedicated crew and a skid steer/truck with a crew of four starting February 19, 2021 (Friday) in a limited capacity – based on road conditions. Starting Monday, these crews will be focused solely on limb clean up. Other Public Works personnel will focus on water lines, other weather related damages, then potholes.

The City is asking neighbors to adhere to these guidelines in the clean-up and disposal of tree limbs caused by storms. Larger tree limbs and branches brought down as a result of the storm may be cut and stacked behind the curb of the individual’s residence. Under no circumstances should any type of storm debris be piled or pushed into the street. Such debris can end up being washed into drainage inlets in a subsequent storm clogging them and creating a flooding hazard.

Please follow the following guidelines to ensure that storm debris may be collected efficiently:

Limbs and other trimmings should not exceed five feet in length and no greater than eight inches in diameter.

Limbs and/or bundled branches may not weigh more than sixty pounds or exceed two cubic yards and should be placed next to the trash receptacle.

Public Works Department debris removal truck will be working diligently over the next few weeks to remove debris from residences and right of ways in the city. Please be patient with the city crew as they work to clean our city.

The owner/occupant may request to have a licensed contractor remove damaged limbs, but it is the responsibility of the contractor to haul the limbs to the landfill. Residents who contract with a tree service or hire an individual for the removal of trees on private property will be responsible for the disposal of such debris.

The City appreciates the cooperation of the public in ensuring the timely and efficient clean-up of storm debris. For more information regarding the removal and clean-up of storm debris, call 601-924-2239. More info at www.ClintonMS.org/StormDebris