Clinton leaders open door for new neighborhoods

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton Mayor Phil Fisher and the Board of Alderman approved a request by VTW Investments to rezone several parcels of land along the Clinton Parkway to allow for a multi-million dollar mixed use development. The development will include 16 single family homes and commercial buildings with residential units.

Clinton leaders rezoned the area from C-2 to Olde Towne Mixed Use to match the adjacent properties along Monroe Street to the west of the development.

Preliminary plat approval and final construction documents must be submitted prior to construction, but officials tout the new development as an important step in providing new houses for retirees and millennials seeking the benefits of single family residential in the heart of a mixed use area.

Officials also approved the preliminary plat to Trace Pointe LLC., for the new Trace Pointe subdivision at the corner of Pinehaven Drive and Arrow Drive.

Currently under construction in Olde Towne is the $12.5 million Hillman Commons lofts and mixed use development that will bring 90 one, two and three bedroom lofts. Coupled with the approved plat for Brookfield Subdivision’s 167 homes, pending preliminary plat approval for approximately 300 new homes in Horseshoe Bend, continued construction in Windsor Plantation and Cedar Hill Place, Clinton is primed to welcome hundreds of new families to the city.