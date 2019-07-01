Clinton lets people trade traffic tickets for school supplies

How about a tablet of paper in exchange for that ticket you got last month? Well, people who received tickets for certain traffic violations will have the opportunity to buy school supplies instead of paying a fee.

Offenses that are NOT outstanding will be eligible. DUI’s, suspended drivers licenses and uninsured motorist offenses are not included in the deal.

All you have to do is pick up the items on the supply list and return them to Clinton Municipal Court. From there, the judge will dismiss the offense and it will not appear on your driving record.

For more information contact the Clinton Municipal Court at 601-924-4411.