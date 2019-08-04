Clinton man killed during bike race

A Clinton man was killed after an 18-wheeler hit him during a bike race in LeFlore County Saturday.

LEFLORE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Clinton man was killed Saturday after an 18-wheeler hit him during a bike race in LeFlore County.

50-year-old James O’Daniel was killed while participating in the Bikes, Blues and Bayou’s race Saturday morning.

Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers were stopping the riders at the intersection of Highway 7 and 82. Troopers said when they signaled the riders to stop, O’Daniels did not.

That’s when the 18-wheeler hit him.

Troopers said O’Daniels had an MP3 type player and headphones on. It’s believed he did not hear the troopers commands.

No charges have been filed. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not hurt.