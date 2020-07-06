Clinton mayor to address city’s dispute with Entergy

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton Mayor Phil Fisher will give an update about the city’s dispute with Entergy on Monday, July 6.
In April, the city filed a Formal Billing and Services Complaint against Entergy Mississippi. In the filing, city leaders asked for the Public Service Commission (PSC) to investigate and determine if Entergy’s charges in regards to street lighting are contrary to Mississippi Code §77-3-41.
The mayor will give an update at noon. Click here to view livestream.
