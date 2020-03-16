Clinton Municipal Court reschedules court days; offers amnesty to pay past due fines

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Clinton Municipal Court will not host court sessions until April 1, 2020, due to coronavirus concerns.

According to city leaders, March 19 and 18 court dates will be continued to April 21. March 25 and 26 will be continued to April 28.

Fines may still be paid on our website (www.clintonms.org) and at the window at Court Services.

Those paying past due fines may use this as an opportunity for amnesty. All those choosing to pay past due fines during this time, will have their contempt of court fines waived by the judge.