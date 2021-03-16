Clinton neighbors encouraged to prepare for severe weather

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – There is a chance for severe weather on Wednesday, March 17, and people across the metro are preparing for the storms.

Experts said the safest place during a tornado warning is the innermost room on the bottom floor of a building or home. Clinton leaders said the Community Safe Room at FS 4, 1973 Pinehaven Road will be activated once a tornado watch has been issued.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), flying debris causes the most deaths and injuries during a tornado. In 2011, Clinton Fire Chief Jeff Blackledge said the tornado outbreak caused damage in Clinton and West Jackson. He said the time to prepare for severe weather is now.

“You need to have your medication. If you have pets, you need to have pet food, medication. Other thing is, let your family members know where you’re going,” he explained.

Experts added neighbors should not stay in a mobile home during a tornado.

In Clinton, leaders said they’re working to repair two outdoor warning sirens. The city also offers a Code Red Alert System for neighbors.

You can download the free WJTV 12 News app to keep up with the latest in news and weather.