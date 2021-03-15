Clinton neighbors encouraged to prepare for severe weather

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton leaders said they’re monitoring the forecast for severe weather on Wednesday, March 17. They’re asking neighbors to make weather monitoring and severe weather shelter plans as soon as possible.

On Saturday, officials performed a test of the outdoor warning sirens. They discovered five are not functioning properly. Technicians are working to repair them, but all sirens may not be completed prior to the weather on Wednesday.

Outdoor warning siren locations that are under repair:

Vernon Road at Dawson Street

Traceway Park Baseball Fields

Olde Towne Clinton at Hederman Science Building

Arrow Drive at Clinton High School

Fire Chief Jeff Blackledge asks neighbors to refresh their severe weather emergency plan and register for the free CodeRed alert system.

“I am encouraging people to sign up for the CodeRed system for alerting of bad weather in our area. Weather radios and CodeRed are essential tools for staying weather aware. The Outdoor Warning Sirens are just that, to be heard when you are outdoors. Everyone needs a back-up alerting system and CodeRed provides excellent back-up to individual weather radios,” stated Chief Jeff Blackledge.

Code Red is an alert system that sends emergency messages to landlines, cell phones, text and email. CodeRed is also available via mobile app for all smartphones.

The Community Safe Room at FS 4, 1973 Pinehaven Road will be activated once a tornado watch has been issued. Those utilizing the safe room are asked to wear a mask, gloves, bring sanitizer (if available) and keep social distance of six feet.

If neighbors decide not to go to the safe room, leaders said the safest place during a tornado warning is an innermost room on the bottom floor of a building or home free of windows. Those residing in mobile homes are encouraged to make plans to shelter inside a more stable structure.