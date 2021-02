CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to wintry weather conditions, Clinton Public Works has closed the Clinton Parkway Bridge to traffic in both directions until Tuesday morning, February 16, effective immediately.

Clinton officials are advising neighbors to stay off the roads and avoid the parkway. Public works and MDOT are also working to keep roads clear from ice accumulation, however, cooperation from the public is requested.

Any roadway issues will be posted on the City website here.