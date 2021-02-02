Clinton pharmacist sentenced for conspiracy to commit health care fraud

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Clinton pharmacist was sentenced on Tuesday to 120 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised released for conspiring to commit health care fraud. Marco Bisa Hawkins Moran was also ordered to pay a monetary judgment of $12,195,740, restitution in the amount of $22,096,697, and a $20,000 fine.

Between 2014 and 2016, prosecutor said Moran, as co-owner of Medworx Compounding and Custom Care Pharmacy, participated in a scheme to defraud TRICARE and other health care benefit programs, including those that provided coverage to employees of the City of Jackson. In total, the pharmacies submitted $22,068,144 in fraudulent claims to Tricare and other health care benefit programs.

As part of the scheme, Moran and his co-conspirators, among other things, adjusted prescription formulas to ensure the highest reimbursement, paid marketers and physicians kickbacks and bribes to obtain prescriptions for high-yield compounded medications irrespective of whether they were medically necessary, and routinely waived and/or reduced the collection of copayments.

Moran was charged in a Criminal Information and pled guilty on September 13, 2018.