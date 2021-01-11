Clinton police arrest man for DUI, resisting arrest

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton police arrested a man on Friday, January 8, on multiple charges, including DUI and resisting arrest.

Investigators said an officer made a traffic stop on Highway 80 near the Hunter Oaks Apartments for traffic infractions. During the traffic stop, the officer identified probable narcotics infractions and believed the suspect was in possession of a concealed weapon.

When the officer tried to take 23-year-old Demond Dante White of Jackson into custody, police said he became combative and refused to comply. A struggle between White and officer ensued, and White was eventually detained. Police said the officer was able to disarm White and take possession of the firearm.

White has been charged (13 charges) with DUI-other, resisting arrest, careless driving, no tag light, simple assault on a law enforcement officer, window tint violation, no driver’s license, disorderly conduct, no proof of insurance, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance schedule one, and possession of a controlled substance schedule two.

His bond was set at $263,000.

Clinton police said video of the event made rounds on Facebook over the weekend. They have viewed the Facebook video and bodycam footage of the altercation and subsequent arrest.

“After viewing the videos, I am extremely pleased with the outcome of this situation. The suspect’s refusal to cooperate with the officer while under the influence of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm could have been tragic for all involved. Bringing this situation to a peaceful conclusion while also removing a dangerous driver from the roadways is a positive outcome,” stated Chief Ford Hayman.

