Clinton police arrest two on carjacking, armed robbery charges

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police have arrested two suspects in connection to an attempted armed robbery that happened on Tuesday, June 22, in Clinton.

Investigators said they received a call around 9:00 p.m. about an attempted armed robbery and carjacking on Edgewood Place around 9:00 p.m.

The victim says she was returning from the grocery store when one of the suspects approached her. He demanded her keys and purse. A scuffle took place and the victim’s dog tried to protect her. After being bitten by the dog, the suspect ran towards a red Dodge Charger.

Clinton police later arrested 19-year-old Jacorey Dillard and 18-year-old Quandarius Elam. They were both charged with armed robbery and armed carjacking, and their bonds were each set at $250,000.

Quandarius Elam

Jacorey Dillard

They are being held at the Hinds County Detention Center. Police said Elam was under court ordered ankle monitoring while awaiting sentencing on house burglary charges stemming from another jurisdiction in Hinds County.