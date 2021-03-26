Clinton police arrests wanted auto burglary suspects

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton police have arrested two suspects in connection to string of auto burglaries throughout the city.

According to Clinton Police Department, Kenneth Porter turned himself in for his involvement in the auto burglary involving two Clinton Public School district laptops which were stolen. The laptops have since been returned to CPD.

He was also connected to the auto burglary that happened Saturday, March 13 at Salsa’s Restaurant in Clinton. The other two individuals have been identified, questioned, and released. These two individuals will not face charges in this case.

Porter has been issued a $250,000 bond by a Clinton Municipal Court Judge.

While in Jackson investigating the burglary, Clinton police also located and arrested Isaac Wynn. Wynn was wanted in connection with a series of auto burglaries that occurred between September and October 2020.

He has been charged with seven counts of auto burglary for his involvement in burglaries of several work vehicles and a trailer at Birdwell Electric and A1 Roof Savers. The items taken from the businesses range from tools, a generator and welding equipment.

Wynn has a bond set at $300,000 by a Clinton Municipal Court Judge.

In addition to the offenses that occurred in Clinton, Wynn also has a warrant for his arrest for Commercial Burglary through the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, said CPD.