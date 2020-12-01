Clinton police ask neighbors to secure cars to stop burglaries

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton police are asking neighbors to help keep firearms out of the hands of criminals. Between November 28-29, police responded to six auto burglaries resulting from unlocked vehicles. Four of the auto burglaries included firearms being stolen from unlocked vehicles.

“Gun ownership comes with great responsibility and includes securing firearms appropriately to prevent misuse by criminals and children. This should be a top priority for responsible owners. Taking the firearm inside your home at night, instead of leaving it in your vehicle, can help prevent gun related crimes and protect innocent lives of children,” stated Chief Ford Hayman.

Locking vehicles and homes is the first line of defense for preventing property crime. Of the 72 auto burglaries in 2020, 67 were unlocked vehicles. According to Clinton police, 93% of auto burglaries in the city are a result of unlocked cars.

Through the busy holiday season, Clinton police are asking neighbors to be extra vigilant in securing their homes and vehicles.

Chief Hayman said, “Whether traveling or staying in town, residents are advised to always take safety precautions. Lock doors and close garages when leaving the house. Securely store valuables such as electronics, computers, and yard equipment. Lock cars and make sure purses, wallets, cell phones and other valuables are not left in plain sight.”

The department has added extra patrols throughout the city. Neighbors who suspect suspicious behavior are encouraged to call CPD immediately to report a crime.

LATEST STORIES: