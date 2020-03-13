Man arrested after Clinton officer, woman shot at apartment complex

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Police Department said an officer was shot in the foot while responding to a domestic violence situation at an apartment complex. The incident happened on March 12 at 10:45 p.m.

Police said they received a call about a man firing a handgun inside the apartment. Officers learned the suspect had shot a woman multiple times.

When officers arrived, the suspect began to barricade himself, the victim and other family members inside the apartment. Investigators said officers entered the apartment and shots were fired at them by the suspect. A CPD lieutenant was struck in the foot.

Police said the suspect, 29-year-old Jonathan Minter, jumped out of a second story window and was arrested by officers. He has been charged with aggravated domestic violence and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

The victim is recovering at a local hospital. The CPD lieutenant was also taken to a hospital and was later released to recover at home.

“We ask for the prayers of our community for our officer and the victim as they recover from their injuries. Domestic situations pose one of the highest threats to the safety of our officers as they respond to protect the community,” stated Chief Ford Hayman.