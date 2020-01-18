Clinton Police Officer Johnny Figures passes away

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Veteran Clinton Police Officer Johnny Figures passed away at his home on Friday, January 17, 2020. He joined the police department in January 2010.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Officer Figures in this time of grief, along with all of his brothers and sisters at the Clinton Police and Capitol Police Departments,” stated Mayor Phil Fisher.

Figures was awarded the Clinton Police Department’s award of excellence for his role in apprehending a ring of credit card skimmers in September 2016.

He also served as a School Resource Officer in the Clinton Public School District, and he served the Capitol Police Department in Jackson.

“Officer Figures was a great police officer and an even better man,” stated Chief Ford Hayman. “Johnny’s love for community service will be missed; CPD is deeply sadden by the loss of our brother.”