Clinton police search for auto burglary suspects

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton police are working to identify three suspects who are wanted for an auto burglary that happened at Salsa’s Mexican Restaurant. The theft happened on the evening of March 13, 2021.

According to investigators, the suspects arrived at the business in a silver Acura. They went to the restaurant bar. When they left, they burglarized a white Chevrolet truck. Police said the suspects took two Clinton Public School District Apple computers that had been left in plain site.

Courtesy: Clinton police

Courtesy: Clinton police

If you know who the suspects are, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com. Tips may also be shared with the Clinton Police Department at 601-924-5252.

Clinton police said neighbors should secure and hide valuables, if they must be left in a vehicle.