Clinton Police seek catalytic converter thief

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Police Department is searching for a suspect that took a catalytic converter from a bus.

Surveillance video shows a black sedan at Morrison Heights Baptist Church Daycare on June 18, 2019. Police said the vehicle was parked near the church buses for several minutes.

According to officers, the video showed the suspect walking around one of the buses and then leaving the area on Morrison Drive. The suspect is believed to have cut the catalytic converter from one of the bus’s exhaust system. Police said the damage cost the church more than $200 in repairs.

The black sedan appears to have chrome wheels, no window tint and silver emblems on both rear sides of the vehicle.

If you recognize the vehicle or the suspect, call the Clinton Police Department at 601-924-5252 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).