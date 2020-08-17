Coronavirus Information



Clinton police warn parents of marijuana edibles packaged like candy

News
CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Police Department is warning neighbors of marijuana edibles packaged to look like regular candy. Investigators said they recently found multiple packs of marijuana edibles and other controlled substances while conducting a traffic stop.

Police said the edibles were packaged to look almost identical to Nerds. However, the label reads “NerdZ.” Another package was designed to look like Mentos gum and had a label that read “gumball.”

Officers are reminding parents, teachers and children to stay vigilant in case of coming across similar products.

“We need to focus on educating parents, teachers, and children to the dangers of the potency of these products,” stated Chief Ford Hayman. “Parents should be alert to the availability of these types of products and the potential that their children may be utilizing marijuana edibles.”

