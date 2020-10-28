Clinton police work to identify auto burglary suspect

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton police are working to identify a suspect who is wanted for several auto burglaries in the city.

Leaders said the police department received calls about the burglaries during the overnight hours of October 27, 2020. The burglaries happened around the area of McRaven Road and Springridge Road.

If anyone has information about the case, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com. Tips may also be shared with the Clinton Police Department at 601-924-5252.

