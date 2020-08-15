Clinton Public School District employee tests positive for COVID-19

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — An administrative assistant at Clinton Public School District’s Central Office has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the school district, after contact tracing was completed, three other employees at the Central Office were placed on a 14-day quarantine.

CPSD said they will continue to monitor the symptoms of all other Central Office staff members.

This is CPSD’s first positive case since the start of school on August 13. As of now, no students or teachers have tested positive for the virus.

Prewitt Contracting Services is conducting a deep clean of Central Office with electrostatic machines this weekend prior to the opening of business on Monday morning, said the district.

CPSD has reported the positive cases to the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Mississippi Department of Education.

