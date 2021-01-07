Clinton Public School District reports five new COVID-19 cases

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Clinton Public School District reported five positive COVID-19 cases in the district.

According to the district, one district employee at Clinton High School and one district employee at Clinton Junior High School and two students at Eastside Elementary and one student at Clinton Junior High School make up the five positive cases.

School administrators at all three campuses have contacted parents of students in the classes who have been affected.

The new cases bring CPSD’s second-semester positives to eight since the start of the semester on January 5, 2021.

