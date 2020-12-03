Clinton Public School District reports five new COVID-19 cases

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Public School District is reporting four students and one district level employee have tested positive for COVID-19.

Clinton Park, Northside, Sumner Hill, and Clinton High School have reported one student from each campus tested positive.

According to the district, school administrators at each campus have completed contact tracing and have contacted the parents of students in the classes who have been affected.

These five cases bring CPSD’s total positive cases to 74 since the start of school on August 13.

For more information, click here.

LATEST STORIES: