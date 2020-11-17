Clinton Public School District reports four new COVID-19 cases

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Public School District is reporting four positive COVID-19 cases in the district. One faculty member at Northside, one faculty member at Sumner Hill and two students at Clinton High School make up the four positive cases.

School administrators at all three campuses have completed contact tracing and have contacted parents of students in the classes who have been affected.

Prewitt Contracting Services will conduct a deep cleaning of the campuses with electrostatic machines prior to the start of school on Wednesday.

This brings CPSD’s total positive cases to 46 since the start of school on August 13.

Contact tracing continues to reveal that all reported positive cases have been contracted from outside sources. No students or faculty members have contracted the virus from any Clinton campus.

For more information, visit www.clintonpublicschools.com.

LATEST STORIES: