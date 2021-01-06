Clinton Public School District reports new COVID-19 cases for spring semester

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the Clinton Public School District reported its first positive cases of COVID-19 for the spring semester.

According to the district, one district employee and one student at Sumner Hill Junior High School and one district employee at Clinton High School have tested positive for COVID-19. School administrators at Sumner Hill and CHS have contacted parents of students in the classes who have been affected.

Prewitt Contracting Services will conduct a deep cleaning of Clinton High School’s campus with electrostatic machines prior to the start of school on Thursday morning.

These cases are CPSD’s first three cases since the start of the second semester on January 5, 2021. The Clinton Public School District closed out its fall semester of the 2020-2021 school year with a total COVID-19 positive count of 100 cases.

