Clinton Public School District reports one new case of COVID-19

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Clinton Public School District reported one positive COVID-19 case at Clinton Junior High School. This brings CPSD’s total positive cases to 47 since the start of school on August 13.

According to the district, school administrators have completed contact tracing and have contacted the parents of students in the classes who have been affected.

Prewitt Contracting Services will conduct a deep cleaning of the campuses with electrostatic machines prior to the start of school on Friday.

Contact tracing continues to reveal that all reported positive cases have been contracted from outside sources. No students or faculty members have contracted the virus from any Clinton campus.

LATEST STORIES: