Clinton Public School District reports three additional COVID-19 cases

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Public School District is reporting three faculty members have tested positive for COVID-19.

One teacher at Northside and two faculty members at Clinton Park make up the reported positive cases.

School administrators at Northside have completed contact tracing and have contacted the parents of students in the classes who have been affected.

According to the school district, both individuals at Clinton Park were already under quarantine from outside exposure. Because of this, no other students or faculty members were put under a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

This brings CPSD’s total positive cases to 69 since the start of school on August 13.

