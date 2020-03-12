Clinton Public Schools monitoring development of COVID-19

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Public School District is closely monitoring the development of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to district leaders, they are in direct communication with the Mississippi Department of Health and the Mississippi Department of Education.

Leaders also said all campuses in the district and buses were thoroughly cleaned by Prewitt Contract Services during the spring break holiday.

As of Thursday, March 12, all CPSD campuses are scheduled to resume on Monday, March 16.