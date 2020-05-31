Clinton Public Schools release statement regarding student’s alleged use of blackface

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Clinton Public School District Superintendent Dr. Tim Martin has released a statement after a student was pictured in blackface on social media.
He said the student’s action does not represent the public school district and they have contacted their parents about the situation.
According to Martin, the student will not face disciplinary actions because the school session has ended. He said that punishment strictly falls upon the parents.
Martin’s statement reads as follows:
“This kind of action and rhetoric does not reflect the ideals and values we hold true as a public school district. We embrace and value the diversity of our students and faculty in the Clinton Public School District.
Though this act is certainly insensitive and inappropriate, it occurred during a time when school is not in session. Therefore, it does not fall within our authority to discipline those involved.
The district has been in contact with the student’s parents to inform them that this type of behavior is not condoned in the Clinton Public School District and to allow them to handle this situation.“