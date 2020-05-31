Clinton Public Schools release statement regarding student’s alleged use of blackface

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Clinton Public School District Superintendent Dr. Tim Martin has released a statement after a student was pictured in blackface on social media.

He said the student’s action does not represent the public school district and they have contacted their parents about the situation.

According to Martin, the student will not face disciplinary actions because the school session has ended. He said that punishment strictly falls upon the parents.

Martin’s statement reads as follows: