Clinton Public Schools secondary students return to campus on Sept. 8

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – After Labor Day, Clinton students in grades 7 through 12 will begin to transition from a purely virtual school experience to a hybrid schedule for at least two weeks.

According to the school district, students on Team Clinton will attend on-campus classes, while students on Team Arrows attend classes virtually, on September 8 and 9.

On September 10 and 11, students on Team Arrows will attend on campus classes while students on Team Clinton attend classes virtually.

During the week of September 14, all secondary students on Team Clinton will attend classes on campus on Monday and Tuesday. Secondary students on Team Arrows will attend classes on Thursday and Friday.

All secondary students will attend classes virtually on Wednesday, September 16. Virtual Wednesday is in place for secondary students only. Elementary students on Team Arrows will come to campus on September 16.

Clinton Public School District’s Superintendent Dr. Tim Martin said the district plans to resume instruction district wide in a traditional model beginning Monday, September 21.

According to CPS, information on what schedule will look like beyond September 21 will be released the week of September 14.

On Friday, September 4, students at Clinton Junior High School, Sumner Hill, and Clinton High School will attend all eight classes virtually on Friday, September 4.

Classes on Tuesday, September 8 will be an A-Day for all secondary students.

