Clinton Public Works prepare for slippery, wet roadways ahead of Arctic blast

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Over the next four days, Clinton Public Works will have three Dodge Ram work trucks out with machines strapped to their backs, dropping hard, clay dirt material.

Public Works is keeping an eye on the bridge on Clinton Parkway– beside that is Funtime pre-school where teachers have their hands full but are determined to keep educating as long as they can.

Being privately owned, they haven’t made a decision yet on what their schedule is next week, but they are weighing all options before sending out push alerts.

They explained many of their students are children of essential workers, so even if public schools cancel, they try to stay open safely so parent who have to go out can make it.

If necessary, they’ll have a maintenance crew clear their parking lot and driveway to make drop off and pick up easy, but like Clinton Public Works, all eyes are on the Parkway bridge many have to go over to get to Funtime.

Currently, Public Works is securing their yards and running tests on their equipment to be sure everything falls in place.

“What we’re doing right now is a dry run around the shop, making sure our equipment is running well and optimal. My operations director, Mr. Caldwell, is doing a great job helping me get crews together so we can have routes going. The main thing is to focus on major thorough fairs like the bridge on the parkway. We’re going to try to hit some of those steep hills people have a hard time getting up,” said Public Works employee Phillip Lily.

Public Works advises everyone else to do their part like checking in on neighbors with keeping driveways and sidewalks clear, but overall, no one should go out unless necessary.