Clinton Public Works provides storm debris removal information

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Clinton began storm debris removal from the May 4 severe storms.

Leaders said large tree limbs and branches brought down as a result from the storm may be cut and stacked behind the curb of a person’s home for collection by the city. The storm debris should not be piled or pushed into the street.

To expedite pick-up of storm debris, neighbors are asked to submit an online work order at www.ClintonMS.org/WorkOrder. Two Public Works Department debris removal trucks will be working to remove debris from homes and right of ways ion the city.