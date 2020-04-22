Clinton safe room to open ahead of severe weather event

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Clinton will open a safe room tonight as another round of severe weather approaches Mississippi.
The safe room at Fire Station 4 on Pinehaven Road is expected to open at 7:00 p.m.
Leaders said they will enforce coronavirus precautions while neighbors are at the safe room.
“We do ask people to bring a mask, some gloves, hand sanitizer. Expect to continue social distancing measures. Be patient with us. If our firemen have to go out on a call, be patient on that as well,” said Mark Jones, communications director for the city.
Below is a list of safe rooms across Mississippi:
- Adams County – Community Safe Room at 323 Library Rd. in Natchez
- Claiborne County – Community Safe Room at 13004 Hwy 18 in Hermanville
- Clinton – Community Safe Room at FS 4, 1973 Pinehaven Road
- Copiah County – Community Safe Room at 1060 Epps Lane in Hazlehurst
- Forrest County – Community Safe Room at 946 Sullivan Dr. in Hattiesburg
- Jones County – Community Safe Room at 1425 Ellisville Blvd. in Laurel
- Lamar County – Community Safe Room at 105 Central Industrial Row in Purvis
- Pike County – Community Safe Room at 2017 Quinlivan Rd. in Magnolia
- Rankin County – Community Safe Room at 651 Marquette Rd. in Brandon
- Wayne County – Community Safe Room at 613 Court St. in Waynesboro