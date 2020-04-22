Breaking News
Clinton safe room to open ahead of severe weather event

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Clinton will open a safe room tonight as another round of severe weather approaches Mississippi.

The safe room at Fire Station 4 on Pinehaven Road is expected to open at 7:00 p.m.

Leaders said they will enforce coronavirus precautions while neighbors are at the safe room.

“We do ask people to bring a mask, some gloves, hand sanitizer. Expect to continue social distancing measures. Be patient with us. If our firemen have to go out on a call, be patient on that as well,” said Mark Jones, communications director for the city.

Below is a list of safe rooms across Mississippi:

  • Adams County – Community Safe Room at 323 Library Rd. in Natchez
  • Claiborne County – Community Safe Room at 13004 Hwy 18 in Hermanville
  • Clinton – Community Safe Room at FS 4, 1973 Pinehaven Road
  • Copiah County – Community Safe Room at 1060 Epps Lane in Hazlehurst
  • Forrest County – Community Safe Room at 946 Sullivan Dr. in Hattiesburg
  • Jones County – Community Safe Room at 1425 Ellisville Blvd. in Laurel
  • Lamar County – Community Safe Room at 105 Central Industrial Row in Purvis
  • Pike County – Community Safe Room at 2017 Quinlivan Rd. in Magnolia
  • Rankin County – Community Safe Room at 651 Marquette Rd. in Brandon
  • Wayne County – Community Safe Room at 613 Court St. in Waynesboro

