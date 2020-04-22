Clinton safe room to open ahead of severe weather event

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Clinton will open a safe room tonight as another round of severe weather approaches Mississippi.

The safe room at Fire Station 4 on Pinehaven Road is expected to open at 7:00 p.m.

Leaders said they will enforce coronavirus precautions while neighbors are at the safe room.

“We do ask people to bring a mask, some gloves, hand sanitizer. Expect to continue social distancing measures. Be patient with us. If our firemen have to go out on a call, be patient on that as well,” said Mark Jones, communications director for the city.

Below is a list of safe rooms across Mississippi: