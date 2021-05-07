Clinton School District celebrates National School Lunch Hero Day

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Public School District and the Department of Child Nutrition celebrated National School Lunch Hero Day on Friday, May 7.

“National School Lunch Hero Day is celebrated every year on the first Friday in May. During this day, we get to celebrate the school nutrition professionals we have in our district and the impact they make on our students,” Child Nutritionist Keba Laird said.

The national day of recognition was started by Jarrett J. Krosoczka, author of the famous “Lunch Lady” book series.

Laird said the cafeteria workers have played a pivotal role over the past year, moving from preparing and serving meals traditionally to alternate plans as the year has progressed.

“They’ve been instrumental not only in helping us get through this school year, but serving our students when families encountered economic hardships. Our staff has helped to provide meals to every student free of charge,” said Laird.

Child Nutrition Director Christell Hicks said the staff at each campus have been beacons of positivity.

“Regardless of the constant changes they’ve faced over this past school year, they’ve continued to adjust,” said Hicks. “During times when they may have found themselves short-staffed or stressed, they’ve continued to work hard and have remained positive.