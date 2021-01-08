Clinton School District reports 1 additional coronavirus case

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) - Chances are at some time in your life, you’ve made a New Year’s resolution and then broke it. Larry Walker Jr. of Vicksburg wrote the book "Through The Eyes of COVID." He believes there are just a few components of keeping your New Year's resolution. This year, stop the cycle of resolving to make change and then not following through. If your resolution is to take better care of yourself and get healthy, you will have a much better year if your resolution sticks.

BE REALISTIC: The surest way to fall short of your goal is to make your goal unattainable. For instance, resolving to NEVER eat your favorite food again is setting you up to fail. Instead, strive for a goal that is attainable, such as avoiding it more often than you do now.