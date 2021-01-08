Clinton School District reports 1 additional coronavirus case

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Public School District is reporting one student at Lovett Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19. School administrators at Lovett have contacted parents of students in the classes who have been affected.

This case brings CPSD’s second semester positives to nine since the start of the semester on January 5, 2021.

For more information, visit www.clintonpublicschools.com.

