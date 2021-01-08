Clinton School District reports 1 additional coronavirus case

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Public School District is reporting one student at Lovett Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19. School administrators at Lovett have contacted parents of students in the classes who have been affected.
This case brings CPSD’s second semester positives to nine since the start of the semester on January 5, 2021.
For more information, visit www.clintonpublicschools.com.
LATEST STORIES:
- Author writes novel inspired by late Mississippi teen
- South Texas border congressman criticizes state for ‘slow’ rollout of COVID-19 vaccines
- Lawmakers urge Twitter to join other social media platforms, suspend Trump’s account indefinitely
- With only days left in office, Trump could be impeached again
- California groups outline efforts to fight slavery and human trafficking