Clinton students raise new state flags on CPSD campuses

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Students across the Clinton Public School District assisted in raising Mississippi’s new official state flag at each campus on Wednesday, January 20. Along with school administrators, students hoisted brand new American flags along with the new state flag.

Clinton Public School District Dr. Tim Martin addressed students at Sumner Hill and Clinton High School, letting them know that this was a historic event not just for the state of Mississippi but for each student in the school district.

“Mississippi has the opportunity to show the rest of our nation and the rest of the world what it looks like to move in the right direction,” Dr. Martin said. “I can’t help but think what it will be like to grow old and see you all in places of authority and leadership where the responsibility of making the right choices will be on your shoulders.”

Courtesy: Clinton Public School District

Staff Sergeant Shelbi Constancio, Mississippi National Guard Recruiter and mother of four Clinton students, helped raise the new flags at the Northside/Eastside campus.

SSG. Constancio said it was a big deal to help out. “It was really important to help because this was a chance to aid in bringing up a generation that appreciates learning and being part of history in the community.”