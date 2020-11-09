Clinton students to receive new MacBooks

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Public School District recently received a shipment of 1,900 brand new MacBook Airs, purchased with funds issued through the Equity in Distance Learning Act (EDLA).
“We’re really excited that these new computers have arrived and can’t wait to distribute them to students at Sumner Hill and Clinton High School,” CPSD Technology Director Kim Griffin said. “Every device is covered under AppleCare, and every three years, that coverage runs out. When that happens, we replace the older devices with newer ones.”
CPSD has also purchased new iPads for all students in elementary and middle school. These devices will arrive at a later date.
