Clinton students to receive new MacBooks

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Public School District recently received a shipment of 1,900 brand new MacBook Airs, purchased with funds issued through the Equity in Distance Learning Act (EDLA).

“We’re really excited that these new computers have arrived and can’t wait to distribute them to students at Sumner Hill and Clinton High School,” CPSD Technology Director Kim Griffin said. “Every device is covered under AppleCare, and every three years, that coverage runs out. When that happens, we replace the older devices with newer ones.”

CPSD has also purchased new iPads for all students in elementary and middle school. These devices will arrive at a later date.

CPSD Technology Director Kim Griffin (right) shows one of the MacBook Airs to Mississippi’s Speaker of the House Philip Gunn and MS Department of Education Board member and former Clinton Mayor Rosemary Aultman.

Clinton Public School District Superintendent Dr. Tim Martin assists in unloading pallets of MacBook Airs at CPSD’s Central Office.

CPSD Assistant Superintendent Anthony Goins (left) assists Systems Administrator Ryann Shepherd in unloading pallets of MacBook Airs at CPSD’s Central Office.

