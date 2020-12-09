Clinton Superintendent Dr. Tim Martin announces retirement

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Clinton Public School District, Superintendent Tim Martin will retire at the end of the 2020-2021 school year to take a position as Assistant Executive Director for the Mississippi School Boards Association.

Dr. Martin has worked in the Clinton Public School District as an administrator for 22 years and will retire with 32 years total in education.

“In my time with the Clinton Public School District,” Dr. Martin said, “I have worked with some of the finest professionals who are dedicated and passionate about teaching and learning. This year, I have been amazed at what our teachers and administrators have accomplished during the biggest crisis of our lifetime, the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Martin will serve in his role as superintendent through June 30, 2021.

