JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, a 13-year-old from Clinton took time to give back by serving hot food to the homeless at Stewpot in Jackson.
Jeremiah Dotson said he was inspired by his family to give back. They also also handed out meals and other necessities.
The food provided was barbeque chicken, potato salad, and baked beans.
LATEST STORIES:
- Digital First: Tips for those planning to fry a turkey on Thanksgiving
- Trump calls Michigan legislative leaders to White House
- Clinton teen gives back to the community
- 20-year-old arrested for shoplifting at TJ Maxx in Vicksburg
- Mexican man wanted on child-sex charges caught crossing border illegally, CBP says