Clinton teen gives back to the community

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, a 13-year-old from Clinton took time to give back by serving hot food to the homeless at Stewpot in Jackson.

Jeremiah Dotson said he was inspired by his family to give back. They also also handed out meals and other necessities.

The food provided was barbeque chicken, potato salad, and baked beans.

