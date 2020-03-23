Breaking News
Clinton-Tinnin Road to close for culvert repair

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Clinton will close Clinton-Tinnon Road at Cedar Crest Drive in order to replace a culvert crossing.

The closure will start on Wednesday, March 25 at 7:00 a.m. The road is expected to reopen on Friday, March 27 at 5:00 p.m.

Neighbors, who live north of Cedar Crest Drive, are asked to use Williamson Road to Pinehaven Drive as a detour. Neighbors accessing areas north of Cedar Crest Drive may utilize Pinehaven Drive to Williamson Road.

City leaders said they’re working with the contractor to provide a safe working environment for crews in conjunction with social distancing guidelines due to the coronavirus.

 

