Clinton to hold 9th Annual Cruzin’ Car Show

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- The annual Cruzin’ Clinton Car Show will be held on Saturday, September 21 by Main Street Clinton.

The family-friendly event begins with a 9:00 a.m. parade of cars that will cruise into Olde Towne, where cars will park for viewing until 2:00 p.m.

People will get to see vintage and classic cars, street rods, muscle cars, trucks, and rat rods as registration is open to all years, makes, and models.

In its ninth year, Cruzin’ Clinton will award more than thirty prizes in a variety of categories. The show is free to the public.

Before the car show starts, a celebratory parade will start at Clinton Plaza located at 200 Clinton Boulevard. The parade route travels through Clinton’s Boulevard Business District and the East Historic District and proceeds across the Parkway into Olde Towne.

Participants from as far as Greenville, Mississippi and Lake Village, Arkansas, along with many from the metro area, are pre-registered for the show.

Registration and check-in begin at 8:00 a.m. in the Clinton Plaza parking lot at 200 Clinton Boulevard. Day of registration fee is $25.00.

For more information click here or call 601.924.5472.